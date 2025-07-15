GCR upgrades outlook on Lewis Group to positive
The move reflects growing confidence in the group’s ability to sustain growth and maintain a strong liquidity position
15 July 2025 - 09:41
Global Credit Ratings (GCR) has upgraded Lewis Group’s outlook from stable to positive and affirmed its long- and short-term national issuer ratings at A+(ZA) and A1(ZA), respectively.
This reflects growing confidence in the group’s ability to sustain growth and maintain a strong liquidity position, despite a tough consumer environment. ..
