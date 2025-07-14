BAT’s regional director for Asia Pacific to step down
Pascale Meulemeester will join BAT on September 1 and will take over Michael Dijanosic’s role on January 1
14 July 2025 - 09:23
British American Tobacco (BAT) has announced changes to its management board, naming a new regional director for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Apmea).
The group said on Monday that Michael Dijanosic will step down from his role and the management board at the end of December to dedicate more time to family and friends. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.