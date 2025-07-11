BAT’s SA future hangs in balance as volumes plunge on illicit trade
The group says volumes have declined 40% since 2020 due to the availability of illegal cigarettes
11 July 2025 - 05:00
The century long presence in SA of British American Tobacco (BAT) hangs by a thread with illicit cigarettes having taken root in the market since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country in 2020 that lead to the ban on the sale of tobacco products.
The tobacco supermajor, which has lost more than a third of its sales in the country in the past five years, was noncommittal to Business Day when asked if it would consider exiting SA should authorities not clamp down on illicit cigarettes, which have caused a plunge in its market share...
