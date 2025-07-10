KFC fights to stay on top as SA’s fast-food market heats up
Growing pressure reshaping the sector is forcing even the biggest players to rethink their strategies
10 July 2025 - 05:00
KFC may be one of SA’s biggest fast-food brands, but it is not immune to the growing pressure reshaping the country’s quick service restaurant (QSR) sector.
In a market once dominated by global giants and trusted legacy names, the rules are changing fast, driven by inflation, new consumer demands, and a new wave of rivals disrupting everything from price to convenience, forcing even the biggest players such as KFC to rethink their strategies...
