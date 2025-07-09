Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Amazon doubles down on everyday items strategy in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

09 July 2025 - 17:11
Picture: Reuters
A year after launching in SA, Amazon highlights that everyday items are proving to be popular here and so has doubled down on its strategy for these items in SA. Business Day TV assesses the strategy with Business Days Mudiwa Gavaza.

