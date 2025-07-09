Business Day TV speaks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
Tariff challenge may spur the kind of reform and strategic pivots that economists have long urged
The impact of impending levies is already being felt in the Eastern Cape, says Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks with Harry Scherzer, actuary and CEO of Future Forex
Andiswa Bata joins rival as managing executive of its business and commercial unit
The affordable segment remains the most dynamic part of the market, supported by rate-sensitive buyers and limited supply
Challenges were greater than expected, but achievements exceeded expectations in 14th five-year plan period, says state planner
Red Bull driver is wanted by Mercedes and Aston Martin and has performance clauses that make an early exit possible
You can buy wine, medicinal mushrooms and artisanal garments, ride horses and bikes, and enjoy a pizza in the urban farm
A year after launching in SA, Amazon highlights that everyday items are proving to be popular here and so has doubled down on its strategy for these items in SA. Business Day TV assesses the strategy with Business Days Mudiwa Gavaza.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Amazon doubles down on everyday items strategy in SA
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
A year after launching in SA, Amazon highlights that everyday items are proving to be popular here and so has doubled down on its strategy for these items in SA. Business Day TV assesses the strategy with Business Days Mudiwa Gavaza.
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: How racist stereotypes shape AI
MultiChoice expects years of cash burn before Showmax is profitable
New Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan eyes shift in chip manufacturing business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST | Amazon doubles down on everyday items strategy in SA
Amazon sales expected to grow to $23.8bn in annual shopping event
AI drives huge increase in use of Arm-based chips
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.