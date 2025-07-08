Spar ramps up delivery battle with Uber Eats tie-up
Move signals retail group’s intent to stay relevant as rivals aggressively scale up their delivery capabilities
08 July 2025 - 20:17
Spar has stepped up its fight for a bigger piece of the pie in the booming online delivery market by teaming up with Uber Eats, it said on Tuesday.
The move signals the group’s intent to stay relevant in the race as rivals like Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths aggressively scale up their delivery capabilities in a high-stakes battle for digital market share...
