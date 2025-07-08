SA tobacco industry battered by illegal cigarettes
Multinational company says proliferation of illegal cigarettes costs the fiscus R100m a day in lost revenue
08 July 2025 - 13:04
UPDATED 08 July 2025 - 20:01
Tobacco major British American Tobacco (BAT) has called on SA authorities to place customs officials at cigarette factories as part of measures to clamp down on the proliferation of illegal cigarettes, which it says is costing the fiscus R100m a day in lost revenue.
A new study by Ipsos, commissioned and paid for by BAT, says the availability of illegal cigarettes in SA has become endemic, with nearly eight in 10 SA retailers selling illicit cigarettes — triple the number reported three years ago...
