Lewis thrives amid credit storm
Shares in furniture group surged in past five years reflecting sustained demand for credit-driven furniture retail
08 July 2025 - 05:00
Shares in furniture group Lewis have surged by more than 440% over the past five years, adding R3.47bn to the group’s market value.
The rally reflects a strong post-Covid-19 recovery and sustained demand for credit-driven furniture retail, while SA’s furniture industry is undergoing big shifts...
