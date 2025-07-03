Pick n Pay flags spazas as market force
CEO acknowledges there is pressure on the traditional supermarket model
03 July 2025 - 05:00
Pick n Pay has flagged the informal retail sector as a competitive force in the grocery retail market, the latest high-profile corporate player to validate the sector as a parallel economy demanding strategic attention from both companies and the government.
In its latest annual report, the company identified the expansion of the informal economy, alongside the removal of lease exclusivity clauses in certain shopping centres, and the growing preference for low-cost, hyperlocal shopping as shifts putting pressure on the traditional supermarket model...
