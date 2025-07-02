National rollout uncertain despite bird flu vaccine breakthrough
Astral gets nod to vaccinate its poultry breeding stock, but several hurdles still hinder wider use
02 July 2025 - 05:00
Approval for Astral Foods to vaccinate a portion of its poultry breeding stock against bird flu may be a turning point for the sector but the path to wider use remains complex, with regulatory, production and traceability hurdles still in play.
While the green light marks the country’s first commercial use of a bird flu vaccine, Astral said the move was only a “small step forward in the greater context of the industry”, and that broader protection would require continued collaboration with the agriculture department and other stakeholders...
