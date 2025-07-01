Surging online gambling eats into disposable income, says Famous Brands
Food franchiser flags online betting as a growing threat to consumer wallets and restaurant traffic
01 July 2025 - 05:00
Famous Brands has raised concern over the growing impact of online gambling on consumer spending, saying that the surge in betting activity is eroding disposable income and weighing on restaurant traffic.
In its latest annual report, the Debonairs and Steers owner indicates that online gaming platforms are now a big factor shaping consumer behaviour...
