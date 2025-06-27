Sea Harvest’s first-half earnings to rise 60%
Improved catches, higher global prices and efficiency gains in its SA fishing business have boosted earnings
27 June 2025 - 10:01
Shares in fishing group Sea Harvest were up almost 5% in early trade on Friday after the group said it expects to report a 60% rise in earnings at the interim stage.
The main drivers of the expected increase were improved catch rates, higher international prices and efficiency gains in its SA fishing business, it said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.