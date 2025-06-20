Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Why retailers are less optimistic

Business Day TV speaks to Nomvelo Moima, junior economist at the Bureau of Economic Research

20 June 2025 - 15:30
by Business Day TV
Image: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN/ File photo

The BER’s retail survey shows that business confidence among vendors has fallen due to tough operating conditions. Business Day TV took a closer look at the findings with Nomvelo Moima, junior economist at the BER.

