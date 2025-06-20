Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Developing countries urgently need tax reform, but are held hostage by some of the very nations that shape global rules
The president has announced plans for the judiciary to be independent like parliament
Business Day TV spoke to Adrian Saville from the Gordon Institute of Business Science
Business Day TV speaks to Nomvelo Moima, junior economist at the Bureau of Economic Research
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshiamo Molanda, head of youth and mass market segments at Standard Bank
Rebranding of Old Mutual Multi-Managers signals company’s evolution
Palestine Action is among groups that have targeted defence and other firms in the UK linked to Israel since the start of the conflict in Gaza
The twenty six year old finished first among novices and 12th in his first Comrades ultramarathon
Warm your way through special winter tables across Cape Town and Joburg this season
The BER’s retail survey shows that business confidence among vendors has fallen due to tough operating conditions. Business Day TV took a closer look at the findings with Nomvelo Moima, junior economist at the BER.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why retailers are less optimistic
Business Day TV speaks to Nomvelo Moima, junior economist at the Bureau of Economic Research
The BER’s retail survey shows that business confidence among vendors has fallen due to tough operating conditions. Business Day TV took a closer look at the findings with Nomvelo Moima, junior economist at the BER.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.