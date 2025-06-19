Shoprite ropes in Sixty60 to woof up pet-care market
19 June 2025 - 05:00
Shoprite has accelerated its e-commerce push by extending the services of its market-leading on-demand delivery platform Sixty60 to its pet-care business, Petshop Science.
The partnership, announced on Wednesday, unlocks same-day delivery of more than 3,500 pet-care products including premium food, vet-approved essentials, toys and treats, fulfilled directly from nearest Petshop Science stores...
