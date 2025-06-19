Libstar’s revenue rises 10% despite consumer constraints
The group expects continued positive trading momentum for the rest of the year
19 June 2025 - 09:28
Consumer goods group Libstar grew revenue 10.1% in the first five months of the year, despite consumers remaining under pressure.
The group, whose brands include Lancewood, Denny Mushrooms and Cape Herb & Spice, said revenue growth was driven by volume growth of 5.2% and price/mix changes of 4.9%, the group said in a voluntary trading update on Thursday...
