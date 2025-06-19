Lancewood owner Libstar’s shares rise the most in five years on update
The group expects continued positive trading momentum for the rest of the year
19 June 2025 - 09:28
UPDATED 19 June 2025 - 19:47
Shares in consumer goods group Libstar recorded their biggest one-day gain in almost five years after the group said it grew revenue 10.1% in the first five months of the year, despite consumers remaining under pressure.
The company also painted an upbeat outlook for the business for the rest of the year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.