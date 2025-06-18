NEWS ANALYSIS: Jet reaches new heights in TFG’s value push
TFG paid R385.3m for the value clothing brand in 2020 in a deal that would ultimately pay off handsomely
18 June 2025 - 05:00
When TFG swooped in to acquire Jet from the wreckage of Edcon’s collapse in 2020, it was seen as a risky move.
The value clothing brand, once a mainstay of SA malls, had already been fraught by years of falling sales, shrinking margins and supply chain snags before the crippling blow of the Covid-19 lockdowns. But five years on and the picture has seen a dramatic change with Jet now a pillar in TFG’s value strategy...
