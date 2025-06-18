Brait builds on momentum and returns to full-year profit
Strong operational performances from Virgin Active and Premier underpin investment holding company’s results
18 June 2025 - 09:58
Brait’s positive momentum following its recapitalisation strategy has continued into the rest of its 2025 financial year, resulting in a return to annual profit.
The investment holding company, which swung back to profitability in the first half of the year, reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 5c for the 12 months to end-March compared with a 13c loss in 2024. Brait’s net asset value per share, its key reporting metric, rose 6% year on year to R3.06...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.