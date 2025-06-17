Lewis wrestles insurers over multimillion-rand Covid-19 claim
The furniture chain’s business interruption claim valued at more than R420m, but insurers are willing to pay out just R1m
17 June 2025 - 05:00
Furnisher major Lewis is battling its insurers over a multimillion-rand business interruption claim linked to the breakout of Covid-19 five years ago.
The country’s largest furniture chain has claimed an amount “not exceeding” R1m for each of its 628 stores at the time, as a result of business interruption due to the Covid-19 lockdown...
