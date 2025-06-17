Kraft Heinz said on Tuesday it would not launch products with artificial colours in the US effective immediately, and would aim to eliminate synthetic dyes from existing items by the end of 2027.
The Ketchup maker said that nearly 90% of its US product net sales are already free of food, drug and cosmetic colours — also known as artificial colours or synthetic dyes.
This move comes a few months after health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr outlined plans to remove synthetic food dyes from the US food supply as part of a broader move to address chronic diseases and conditions such as obesity among Americans.
Many packaged food companies, including WK Kellogg and Tyson Foods, have been working on reformulating existing products and introducing new items without artificial dyes.
In early June, Walmart-owned Sam’s Club said it would eliminate more than 40 ingredients, including artificial colours and aspartame, from its private label brand Member’s Mark, by the end of this year.
Kraft Heinz said that for the small portion of products that contain artificial colours it plans to remove the dyes where they are not critical, or replace them with natural colours.
The Jell-O maker added that it would also look to reinvent products with new colours where a matching natural replacement is not available. It said the company was also working with its brand licensees to encourage them to remove artificial colours as well.
Kraft Heinz to stop using synthetic dyes in products
Move comes a few months after health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr outlined plans to remove artificial colours from the US food supply
Reuters
