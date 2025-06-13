Asian retailer MR.DIY upbeat as it enters SA market
Malaysian home improvement giant sees much space for itself after several local retailers bailed out
13 June 2025 - 07:00
Malaysian home improvement retail giant MR.DIY has entered the SA market with its first store opening at Menlyn Mall in Pretoria set for Wednesday.
The retailer, with more than 4,600 stores globally, said it saw a gap in the domestic market as several local retailers bailed out. The company is owned by Mr D.I.Y. Group, and its product range spans household, hardware, electrical, stationery, car accessories, toys, and other everyday essentials across several categories...
