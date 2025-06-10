NEWS ANALYSIS: Retail royalty takes a back seat as generational shift hits SA’s giants
Founding families of top SA retailers are handing over to institutional structures and professional management
10 June 2025 - 20:23
The retirement of Mr Price co-founder and chair Stewart Cohen after more than four decades in the business marks more than a leadership handover at the value fashion retailer — it reflects a broader generational shift in SA’s retail sector.
This, as founding families like the Ackermans at Pick n Pay step back, is paving the way for a new cohort to shape the future of the industry...
