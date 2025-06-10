Companies / Retail & Consumer

Marks & Spencer resumes online orders after 46-day cyberattack pause

Majority of M&S clothing range available for home delivery but ‘cyber incident’ likely to sap £300m of profit

10 June 2025 - 15:37
by James Davey and Paul Sandle
A Marks and Spencer logo in Cheshire, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF
London — British retailer Marks & Spencer resumed taking online orders for clothing lines on Tuesday after a 46-day hiatus following a cyberattack.

Shares in M&S, one of the best-known names in British business, were up 3.5% after it restarted standard home delivery in England, Scotland and Wales for the majority of its clothing range.

“It’s not the full range at the moment. We’ve focused on best sellers and newness,” an M&S spokesperson said.

“We’ll be bringing product online everyday so customers will see that grow over the coming days.”

M&S said delivery to Northern Ireland will resume in the “coming weeks”, as will click and collect services, next-day delivery, nominated-day delivery and international ordering.

The 141-year-old M&S stopped taking clothing and home orders through its website and app on April 25 after problems with contactless pay and click and collect services over the Easter holiday weekend.

It first disclosed it had been managing a “cyber incident” on April 22.

M&S said last month it expected online disruption to continue into July and forecast the attack would cost it about £300m in lost operating profit in its 2025/26 financial year, though it hopes to halve the impact through insurance and cost control.

The disruption to systems also affected M&S’s ability to get food and clothing into stores, which meant it lost out on demand boosted by warm and sunny weather.

Analysts have predicted the end-of-season clothing sale will be larger than normal and with deeper discounts.

Taking account of Tuesday’s rise, M&S shares are down 9.5% since it disclosed the attack.

M&S said hackers broke into its systems by tricking employees at a third-party contractor, skirting its digital defences to launch a cyberattack.

The group has said it will use the crisis to accelerate improvements to its technology.

In recent weeks, several other major retailers across the globe have disclosed cyber incidents, including UK grocer the Co-op Group, German sportswear group Adidas, luxury jeweller Cartier and US lingerie company Victoria’s Secret.

Reuters

