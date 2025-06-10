Maize has Premier’s full support while rivals reconsider their bets
Premier expects lower maize prices and subdued wheat costs to support affordability and moderate revenue growth into the new financial year
10 June 2025 - 09:08
UPDATED 10 June 2025 - 17:48
Fast-moving consumer goods group Premier is fully behind its maize business even as rivals exit the grain on growing pressure in a fragmented and margin-squeezed industry.
The company, which is SA’s second-largest maize miller by volume, says it remains committed to the category, citing scale, operational efficiency and strong brands as competitive advantages...
