Weak fish oil price weighs on Oceana’s earnings
Lucky Star was a standout performer
09 June 2025 - 09:13
Fishing group Oceana has reported a decline in interim profit driven by a drop in global fish oil prices after the recovery of the Peruvian anchovy resource.
This was despite an improved performance in its SA operations and strong results from its flagship Luky Star foods division, the group said...
