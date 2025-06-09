Lucky Star to capitalise on protein demand when Brazil poultry ban bites
Cost of nonfish items certain to go up, but the company will keep prices affordable, says CEO
09 June 2025 - 09:13
UPDATED 09 June 2025 - 18:42
Lucky Star owner Oceana says it is well-positioned to meet rising demand for affordable protein as SA faces a potential shortfall in processed meat supply after a government ban on poultry imports from Brazil.
The department of agriculture in May banned all poultry products from Brazil, including live birds, eggs and frozen meat, due to concerns about avian influenza...
