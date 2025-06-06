Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Taking a look at TFG’s full-year results

Business Day TV spoke to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital

06 June 2025
TFG has opened its books for the market to inspect, showing a 4.6% rise in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV delved into the Foschini store owner’s financial results with Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital.

