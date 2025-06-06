Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: A closer look at Mr Price’s results

Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub

06 June 2025 - 15:53
by Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Mr Price has posted annual revenue of above R40bn for the first time as the retailer managed to gain market share. Business Day TV sat down with Moxima Gama from The Money Hub, for her take on the company’s results.

