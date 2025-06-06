TFG’s online platform Bash gives SA rivals a thrashing
CEO Anthony Thunström credits the platform in Africa that reached profitability two years before schedule for sales growth
Just two years after launching, TFG’s digital retail platform Bash has cemented itself as a dominant force in SA’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce space, reaching profitability well ahead of schedule and establishing itself as the backbone of the group’s retail future.
Launched in 2023, Bash was designed to unify TFG’s previously fragmented online presence, consolidating more than 15 separate brand websites into a single, customer-centric platform. Within six months, the app had surpassed a million downloads. By the end of that year, downloads had reached 3.8-million, with more than 1.2-million active users...
