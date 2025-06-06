Strong second half lifts Mr Price
Group plans to open about 200 new stores in the 2026 financial year
06 June 2025 - 10:41
Fashion retailer Mr Price has reported a rise in annual profit, driven by strong trading in the second half of its financial year and market share gains across key categories.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 10.7% to 1,424c in the 52 weeks to March 29, while diluted HEPS increased 10.1% to 1,379.3c, it said on Friday. ..
