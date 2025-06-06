Strong growth in Africa, online sales boost TFG’s earnings
CEO Anthony Thunström credits Bash platform in Africa, which reached profitability two years ahead of schedule, for the growth
06 June 2025 - 10:46
The Foschini Group (TFG) has reported an increase in full-year earnings due to second-half growth in Africa, margin expansion and accelerating online sales across all regions.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 4.6% to 1,015.6c in the financial year to end-March, it said on Friday...
