Private-label handset provider Salt boosts Mr Price
The launch contributed to improvements in gross and operating margins, the retailer reports
06 June 2025 - 10:41
UPDATED 08 June 2025 - 18:34
Mr Price has strengthened its position in the prepaid handset market with the launch of its own private-label cellphone brand, Salt.
The move forms part of the retailer’s push to accelerate inroads made by its telecoms division, which has recorded double-digit sales growth and gained market share over the past financial year amid fierce industry competition...
