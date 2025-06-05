CMH in sweeping executive changes
CEO Jebb McIntosh to play a smaller role in daily activities, with long-time CFO Stuart Jackson stepping down
05 June 2025 - 18:31
Vehicle dealership and car rental specialist Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) is undergoing its most fundamental leadership changes in decades with mainstay CEO Jebb McIntosh set to wind down his near five decade stay at the helm of the group.
The group said on Thursday that its head of moto retail and distribution, Charles Webber, would play a more significant role at the group — in a move that essentially makes him co-CEO...
