WATCH: Angelo Swartz, CEO of Spar, discusses strategic reset

Business Day TV speaks to Angelo Swartz, CEO of Spar

04 June 2025 - 18:43
A general view of a Spar outlet in Blackheath, Randburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE
Spar has reported a slight drop in interim earnings as the group executes its strategic reset and streamlines its operations to focus on its core markets. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Angelo Swartz for more insight.

Spar explores divestment options for Spar Switzerland and AWG

Full-year HEPS from continuing operations are expected to be flat to 10% lower
Companies
6 days ago

Spar rules out rights issue as it grapples with R9bn debt

Grocer says operational improvements and focused capital management will strengthen balance sheet
Companies
13 hours ago

Spar ready to implement VAT hike on May 1

But uncertainty lingers about the legal and legislative framework surrounding the increase
Companies
1 month ago

