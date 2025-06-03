Excise duty hike imperils small businesses, beer industry says
Producers are facing rising input costs, weakening consumer demand and infrastructure challenges, according to Basa
03 June 2025 - 05:00
The Beer Association of SA (Basa) has warned that excise duty hikes on liquor are putting pressure on small businesses in the alcohol industry and contributing to the growth of the illicit market.
In Budget 3.0, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced a 6.75% increase in excise duties on liquor, well above the inflation rate. Basa said this decision added to the mounting pressure on beer producers and traders, many of whom are still struggling to recover from the economic effect of Covid-19...
