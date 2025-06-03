BAT expects return to profit growth in US
Group has upped its full-year revenue growth forecast to 1-2% from the previously guided 1%
03 June 2025 - 09:09
British American Tobacco (BAT) expects to return to revenue and profit growth in the US, despite volumes in the global tobacco industry expected to be down about 2%.
Releasing a trading update on Tuesday, BAT CEO Tadeu Marroco said the group’s revenue performance in the first half was slightly ahead of its previous guidance, and it now expected to deliver full-year revenue growth of 1%-2% and 1.5% to 2.5% adjusted profit from operations growth...
