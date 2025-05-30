Effective payroll management boosts Dis-Chem’s profits
Dis-Chem will continue with its expansion efforts and is targeting 39 new retail pharmacies
30 May 2025 - 09:34
Beauty and pharmaceuticals giant Dis-Chem has reported a 20% rise in full-year earnings driven by effective payroll cost management.
The group’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 12 months to end-February, rose to 137.5c from 114.6c in the prior year. Operating profit grew 18.3% buoyed by the successful deployment of staffing framework 1.0, the group said. ..
