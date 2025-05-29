NEWS ANALYSIS: Success of Pick n Pay’s recapitalisation ‘best yet’ in corporate SA
CEO Sean Summers has helped fix the balance sheet after the group reported a R3.2bn loss for the year ended February 2024
29 May 2025 - 20:25
“Don’t hold your breath.” That was the message to banks by Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers this week, answering the question from investors on whether the retailer will be borrowing money again.
Summers has 4.2-billion reasons for his bravado — a brave face he could only dream of when he returned to lead the group in late 2023, tasked with catching a “falling knife”...
