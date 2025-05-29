Growth in credit sales boosts Lewis

A combination of robust growth in credit sales, expanding gross profit and improvement in the quality of the debtors portfolio have boosted Lewis Group’s full-year earnings, it said on Thursday.
The furniture and home appliance retailer reported a 13.5% rise in revenue increased to R9.3bn for the year to end-March, with operating profit up 66.9% to R1.2bn.
Merchandise sales were 9.2% higher at R5.1bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 60.3% to 1,483c.
The final dividend increased by 66.7% to 500c per share, resulting in a total dividend of 800c per share for the year.
Merchandise sales in the traditional retail segment, which accounted for 89.5% of sales, increased by 8.5%. The speciality segment — UFO, Bedzone and Real Beds — generated merchandise sales of R532.8m.
Sales in the stores outside SA, which represent 15.7% of the store base, increased by 11.9% and accounted for 18.3% of group merchandise sales.
Credit sales increased by 12.1% and cash sales by 3.4%.
Other revenue, consisting of effective interest income, ancillary services income and insurance revenue, benefited from the strong credit sales growth in recent years and increased by 19.1%.
The quality of the group’s debtors’ book improved further, with satisfactory paying customers reaching a record 83.5% and a solid collection rate of 78.9%. Non-performing accounts reduced from 5.5% to 4.1% of all credit customers.
The store footprint was increased to 918, with the opening of a net 33 new stores and an additional 16 stores acquired through the purchase of Real Beds.
Real Beds, a cash retail bed specialist with 12 stores in SA and four in Botswana, has been successfully integrated into the group’s operations.
During the year, 170 stores across the portfolio were refurbished to ensure that stores remain modern and appealing to promote merchandise.
Lewis said consumer demand for credit was expected to remain high, and it aimed to drive sales growth through its proven merchandise and marketing strategies.
Despite the constrained retail environment, the group would continue to invest for long-term growth in its debtors’ book and store portfolio, it said.
Management plans to open a minimum of 20 new traditional retail stores and 20 specialist bed stores in the new financial year.
