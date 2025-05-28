A sign outside Tiger Brands’ Albany Bakery in Belville, Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Food producer Tiger Brands has published half-year results showing a 34% rise in headline earnings per share from continuing operations. For a closer look at the numbers and the group's performance, Business Day TV caught up with the firm’s CFO, Thushen Govender.
WATCH: Delving into Tiger Brands half-year results
Business Day TV spoke to Thushen Govender, CFO of Tiger Brands
