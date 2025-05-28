Tiger Brands declares special dividend
In addition to the interim dividend of 415c per share, a special dividend of 1,216c per share will return a further R1.8bn to shareholders
28 May 2025 - 08:43
Food producer Tiger Brands has declared a special dividend after reporting a strong first half boosted by like-for-like volume growth and significant traction on its portfolio optimisation.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations for the six months ended March rose by 34% to 1,021c. Profit rose to R2.1bn from R1.4bn a year ago...
