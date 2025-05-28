HomeChoice to rebrand as Weaver Fintech in major strategic shift
The name change will take effect from July 23
28 May 2025 - 11:02
Mail-order giant HomeChoice International has announced plans to change its name to Weaver Fintech marking a major shift in the company’s focus and growth strategy.
The decision comes as the company’s fintech division has emerged as its main engine of growth and profitability, HomeChoice said on Wednesday...
