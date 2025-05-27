Pepkor earnings rise as traditional retail ops grow market share
Headline earnings per share for the half year rose 12.4% to 84.3c
27 May 2025 - 08:56
UPDATED 27 May 2025 - 09:54
Pepkor, owner of fashion retailers Pep and Ackermans, has reported an increase in half year profit driven by consistent retail performance, strategic execution in the fintech segment and disciplined cost management.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended March rose 12.4% to 84.3c. ..
