Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unpacking Pick n Pay’s results with CEO Sean Summers

Business Day TV speaks to Sean Summers, CEO of Pick n Pay

26 May 2025 - 20:01
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Pick n Pay’s strategy is yielding results as the retailer has narrowed its annual losses but the firm has said it expects to break even a year later than initially planned. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers in more detail with its CEO Sean Summers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol welcomes R5bn windfall as Transnet settles ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Sibanye’s Kloof 7 miners surface safely after 260 ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Mantashe rejects appeal against Renergen’s helium ...
Companies / Energy
4.
African Bank grows customers to 6.1-million
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pick n Pay pushes break-even target to 2028
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.