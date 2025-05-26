Pick n Pay narrows losses, shows signs of recovery
The company now expects to break even in 2028 — a year later than planned
26 May 2025 - 08:35
Retail giant Pick n Pay Stores’ turnaround plan has started to show results as the group narrowed its losses in the 53 weeks ended March.
The group reported a headline loss per share for the year of 61.54c after a loss of 172.21c a year ago...
