Dis-Chem expects annual earnings to rise as much as 21%
Earlier this year the group said revenue growth was driven by solid performances in both the retail and wholesale segments
26 May 2025 - 10:00
Beauty and pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem expects full-year earnings to increase by about 20%.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended February is expected to rise by 19%-21% to 136.4c–138.7c, with earnings per share increasing by a similar margin. ..
