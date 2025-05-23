Quantum Foods’ earnings surge on volume recovery and regional stability
Headline earnings per share soared 244% to 74.8c at the halfway stage
23 May 2025 - 09:19
Poultry producer Quantum Foods has reported a jump in first-half profit, driven by stronger demand, volume recovery and improved operating conditions across several regions.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) soared 244% to 74.8c for the six months ended March, the group said in a statement on Friday. Revenue grew 20% to R3.6bn, while operating profit before capital items surged 234% to R205m. Profit rose to R150.1m from R44.2m before. ..
