Sea Harvest boss defends business amid share price rout
CEO Felix Ratheb attributes volatility to macroeconomic headwinds and industry changes
22 May 2025 - 05:00
Sea Harvest is facing a puzzling disconnect between its operational fundamentals and a sharply declining market valuation, frustrating CEO Felix Ratheb, who maintains the maker of the flagship eponymous seafood brand is “a quality business”.
Debuting at 12.50 per share when it went public in 2017, the stock has fallen by half since then, leaving its market cap at R2.3bn, with its share price having dropped to R6.60 amid underlining deep-seated investor scepticism. ..
