Pick n Pay extends CEO’s contract and names James Formby its new chair
Sean Summers will stay on as CEO until May 2028, while Formby will succeed Gareth Ackerman as chair in August
22 May 2025 - 10:54
Pick n Pay has extended CEO Sean Summers’ contract until May 2028, securing his leadership through the retailer’s critical turnaround phase.
At the same time, the group has appointed former Rand Merchant Bank CEO James Formby as its new chair, succeeding long-serving chair Gareth Ackerman, the group said in an announcement...
