China’s troubled economy weighs on Sea Harvest’s abalone business
22 May 2025 - 18:48
Sea Harvest’s abalone business continues to feel the pressure of a sluggish Chinese economy, as demand in its most critical export market remains muted, the company says.
While prices have been stable, the volume of abalone exported to China has fallen well short of expectations, weighing heavily on the aquaculture division’s performance, CEO Felix Ratheb told Business Day...
